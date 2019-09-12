Owen: Liverpool man best I played with after Real Madrid star

Michael Owen has named Zinedine Zidane as the best player he ever played alongside – but believes Liverpool and England teammate Steven Gerrard comes in a close second.

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United striker has been in the news over the past week promoting his autobiography and making a number of staggering comments, the best of which you can see below.

Owen makes starting Liverpool, Man Utd squad comparisons

Rashford lacks major attribute to be considered a No 9 – Owen

Owen makes surprise claim on when Liverpool wanted to sell Gerrard

Michael Owen makes Liverpool jibe at Alan Shearer as feud explodes again

However, Owen has taken a more serene approach to his latest comments after being asked who were the greatest stars he played alongside.

Speaking about Gerrard in a recent interview with the BBC Sport, Owen said: “I played with some great players – Zinedine Zidane was off the scale in terms of natural ability.

“But, if I was playing the biggest game of my life tomorrow, the first person I’d probably take into battle would be Stevie. He could do everything.

“He was massive, his stride was huge and he just used to devour ground.

He added: We were big mates. I joined Liverpool at 11 and we played in the same team right the way through. We just grew up playing alongside each other.

“We know each other’s games possibly more so than anyone else. We had that sixth sense between us. I think he’s genuinely one of the best England payers to have lived.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!