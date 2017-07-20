Owen says Liverpool are ‘on cusp’ of sealing club record Keita deal

Michael Owen reckons Liverpool are just days away from announcing the signing of Naby Keita – and believes their signing of Mohamed Salah gives their attack real “potency”.

The Guinea midfielder has emerged as Jurgen Klopp’s top target this summer, but striking a deal with RB Leipzig has proved tricky with the Bundesliga outfit determined not to sell.

The Reds have so far made two bids – of £57million and £66million – but both have been rejected, with the club’s owner Dietrich Mateschitz insisting they won’t bow to pressure.

All the same, the Reds are reportedly preparing a fresh take-it-or-leave-it £70million offer for Keita and Owen believes it will be a case of third time lucky over the player.

“They are on the cusp of signing Keita, and that could be an amazing signing if that came off,” Owen said.

An £8million deal for Hull’s Andrew Robertson is also drawing nearer, but Klopp gave nothing away when questioned about the player’s in Hong Kong after Wednesday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

“What do you know? £66m turned down today?” he said after Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi struck to secure a 2-0 victory.

“Are we in Vegas? I told you I don’t speak about this.

“Not Vegas, what is it on the other side of the island in Asia? Yes, Macau. Are we in Macau? No.

“I never say anything about anybody until they have actually signed or left. When that’s happened I’ll tell you immediately.”

Owen talks up Salah qualities

Owen meanwhile believes Liverpool’s current record signing Salah has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League.

Salah joined the Reds in a £36.9m deal from Roma and Owen, speaking to the Daily Mirror, said of the Egyptian: “I think Salah is a really good signing, he didn’t quite nail it at Chelsea, but he was young at the time.

“He’s gone away, he had a good time at Roma, he’s got outstanding pace and if you’re an attacking player with loads of pace then you’re valuable.

“I think Liverpool are now looking like a team with a real potent attack.

“They needed to bolster the squad for Champions League football, a higher standard of games, so I think it’s important that they did that.”