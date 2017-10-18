Ox draws Klopp praise as Liverpool boss rules out repeat v Spurs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first goal for the Reds will give him huge confidence going forwards.

The £35million deadline day signing from Arsenal has endured a slow start to his Anfield, but the England man stepped off the bench to score his first for the club as they resoundingly beat Maribor 7-0.

Klopp, who pre-match admitted he had been impressed with the former Arsenal man in recent days, felt the goal would be hugely beneficial to the England international.

“It will open his chest. It will help him a lot. He could have scored two,” Klopp said.

“It was nice from Daniel (Sturridge) how he made this goal, really cool.”

After one win in eight matches, having created but not converted numerous chances, Klopp was delighted to make the breakthrough in style.

“It will give the players a lot of confidence,” he said.

“I was told about the record after the game and I didn’t know about it.

“The wonderful history of this club can feel like a back-pack at times so it is nice to write our own good piece of the history.

“It will be difficult to beat that record. It is quite rare to win 7-0 but it showed we did unbelievably well.

“Maribor were quite confident before the game for different reasons. We could read the papers over here because my assistant speaks the language and he said they were positive because no English team had won in Maribor (in the Champions League).

“The next game is Tottenham so it’s pretty likely it will not be a similar result. We have five days to recover and prepare and we are looking forward to it.”