Ox failure prompts Chelsea to strike €25m deal for Italy star

Chelsea are on the brink of securing the €25million signing of Torino defender Davide Zappacosta.

After missing out to Liverpool on the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Chelsea switched their attentions to the 25-year-old Italy international, with the player boarding a plane to Heathrow on Thursday lunchtime to finalise the move.

Antonio Conte has been searching for cover for Victor Moses all summer and he has found it in Zappacosta, who can play at right-back, right wing-back or on the right of midfield.

Conte knows the player well, having handed him his first cap for the Azzurri.

The deal should be wrapped up before the window shuts at 11pm.