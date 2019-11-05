Ox on target again as Liverpool edge past Genk at Anfield

Liverpool moved to the top of Champions League Group E after making hard work of a 2-1 win over Genk at Anfield.

Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were on target for a much-changed Reds side as they narrowly saw off their Belgian opponents, and with Napoli only drawing with RB Salzburg it meant Jurgen Klopp’s men moved to the top of the group.

Liverpool started brightly and broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when stand-in left-back James Milner crossed and after a scuffed Genk clearance, Wijnaldum was there to fire into the roof of the net from close range.

Salah should have doubled the lead when he fired across goal midway through the half, but Genk were level against the run of play five minutes before the break when Mbwana Aly Samatta powered home a header from a corner after climbing above Milner.

But the home side were ahead again eight minutes after the restart when, after good build-up play, the in-form Oxlade-Chamberlain turned and fired in a left-footed effort into the bottom corner from 16 yards.

Salah dragged a shot wide, while Trent Alexander-Arnold blazed over as Liverpool continued to dominate – but Genk were still in the contest and Alisson had to make a smart stop to deny Bryan Heynen with 10 minutes to go.

But Liverpool held out fairly comfortably in the end to make it nine points from their four games, with the knockout stages within reach again for the reigning European champions.