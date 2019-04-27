An understandably-delighted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has thanked all associated with Liverpool after marking his return from injury on Friday night.

The midfielder ended a 367 days on the sidelines by making his return in the comprehensive 5-0 victory over Huddersfield – a game which put Liverpool back on top, and left Jurgen Klopp refusing to worry if they’d finish the season as champions.

It’s been a long road back for Oxlade-Chamberlain who seriously damaged knee ligaments in last season’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma and was forced to miss England’s World Cup exploits in Russia.

And after receiving a rapturous welcome at Anfield after coming on as a 75th-minute substitute, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been sure to show his appreciation.

He said on Instagram: ‘367 days later… I can’t tell you how good it feels to be back.

‘Thank you to everyone who helped to get me back on the pitch, all of the staff at the club and my team-mates too.

‘Also a big thank you to you, the fans, for supporting me in some of my darkest times as a player.

‘The reception I got tonight is something I’ll remember for life. Thank you.’

The challenge for Oxlade-Chamberlain now will be to build up his fitness in what remains of the season, though with a maximum of five games left, it’ll likely be next season before Liverpool see the player back in full swing.

Nonetheless, Klopp was delighted to see the player mark the end of his struggles and said: “It’s brilliant and so good [to have him back]. Seeing his smile after he missed the chance was heartbreaking.

“It’s been over a year now. It’s cool. It was a perfect day, nothing happened injury wise and of course I’m happy.

“He’s such a wonderful, wonderful person. Even better as a player, imagine that?

“He’s already a really good player but as a guy he is outstanding. We are so happy for him.”