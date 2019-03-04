Oxlade-Chamberlain to return to action this week

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to make his comeback from a knee injury this week.

The England man has been out for 11 months after rupturing knee ligaments in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield last April.

Jurgen Klopp had initially feared that the £35million signing would miss the entire campaign, but he is ahead of schedule, and was last month added to the club’s Champions League squad.

The Reds had considered giving Oxlade-Chamberlain a run out in Monday night’s Premier 2 derby with Everton at Anfield, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Oxlade-Chamberlain though is likely to be held back for the U23s clash with Derby which takes place at the Championship outfit’s training ground at 2pm on Friday.

Klopp wants the 25-year-old to get some minutes under his belt for Neil Critchley’s side before considering him for a first-team return.

The former Arsenal man progressed well during January’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai and last week Klopp said: “He trains fully but not as much as the others. Then he leaves a bit early to do something else and the things he needs.

“Everyone is always looking for a reaction but nothing has happened yet. We have to prepare him for his entire career, not just one particular game. When he’s in training it looks very nice.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return will be a big boost for Klopp for the Premier League title run-in with Graeme Souness claiming their midfield creativity has been letting them down in recent weeks.