Oxlade-Chamberlain to talk to Prem rivals after fresh Arsenal snub

Chelsea are reportedly leading Liverpool and Manchester City in the hunt for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain amid claims the midfielder has told Arsene Wenger once again he won’t be signing a new deal.

The 23-year-old is inside the final 12 months of his existing Arsenal deal and has been linked with a £30m move to several of Arsenal’s rivals.

But Sky Sports claim it is Chelsea who are leading the hunt and that the midfielder is firmly at the top of Antonio Conte’s wish list following Friday’s capture of Alvaro Morata with the Blues set to open talks with his representatives next week.

They claim Oxlade-Chamberlain informed Wenger of his final decision not to sign a new deal this week, leaving Arsenal vulnerable to offers to sell the midfielder or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Arsenal play Chelsea in a Beijing friendly on Saturday before flying back to England, and the Blues plan to open talks about a transfer within 48 hours of the Gunners’ Sunday return.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are also into the final year of their deals, but the German says his preference is to stay while Wenger insists Sanchez is “not for sale”.