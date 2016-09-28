Ozil agrees new Arsenal deal – after getting No 10 ‘guarantee’

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has agreed terms on a lucrative new contract at Arsenal – believed to be for five more years – according to reports in Germany.

The German midfielder is believed to have shaken hands on a pay rise that will see his pay rise from £140,000 a week to £230,000 a week. His current deal is set to expire in 2018, but reports claim the new agreement will commit the former Real Madrid star to the Gunners until 2021.

As part of the agreement, which has been reported by Bild, it is claimed that Ozil will take the shirt.

Jack Wilshere currently holds that number, but is out on loan at Bournemouth and his long-term future at Arsenal is in the balance as a result.

Bild reporter Henning Feint tweeted: “Mesut [Ozil] gets a new mega contract with Arsenal.

“It states he will now wear the number 10 instead of 11.”

“It will be in all the papers tomorrow.”

Ozil is believed to be settled in north London and recently moved into a new house.

Both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have been in talks with Arsenal over new deals since last February, with both players linked with moves elsewhere over the summer.

However, with reports that Ozil’s future has been finalised, the Gunners will hope that Juventus and Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez soon follows suit.