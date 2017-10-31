Ozil backs Arsenal star to replicate success of Real Madrid favourite

Mesut Ozil believes Alexandre Lacazette is a different player to Karim Benzema but insists he can replicate his fellow Frenchman’s goalscoring success during his time at Arsenal.

Lacazette arrived at the Emirates over the summer for a club record £52million and has made a strong start to life with the Gunners having netted five times in 10 appearances.

And Ozil admits he likes what he sees from the former Lyon striker, with Lacazette shining alongside the German and Chilean Alexis Sanchez in the recent 5-2 win at Everton.

Asked if Lacazette can be the new Benzema, ex-Madrid ace Ozil told French outlet SFR Sport: “I think Lacazette’s game is different.

“But I hope he will have as much success as Benzema.

“He has his head on his shoulders, he works hard.

“I wish him to score as many goals as Benzema with the French national team.”