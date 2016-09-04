Ozil ‘definitely wants’ Wilshere’s No.10 Arsenal jersey
Jack Wilshere left Arsenal on loan only last week but Mesut Ozil is already coveting his number 10. shirt.
The England midfielder joined Bouremouth on loan on Wednesday and by Saturday, Ozil was telling a German newspaper that he “definitely” wants the shirt.
Ozil has recently taken the German No. 10 shirt from Lukas Podolski and he is eyeing the same move at Arsenal.
“It just went free, and I definitely want it,” said Ozil in Germany newspaper Express.
“I’d wanted the number for years but so did Lukas Podolski. And he got to keep it because he had more caps than I did. Now I’ve pounced.
“The number fits me and my position: play-maker.
“It’s my favourite number. Football legends like Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona and Pele wore that number on their backs. I’m really very happy to have it.”