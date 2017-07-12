Ozil drops huge Arsenal hint; denies he’s in cahoots with Sanchez

Mesut Ozil has given the biggest indication yet he wants to sign a new deal with Arsenal – but has denied claims he is colluding with Alexis Sanchez over a new contract.

The star Gunners duo are out of contract at the Emirates in under a year’s time and despite protracted negotiations, neither player has yet signed a new deal.

However, Ozil has at least made it apparent his “preference” is to stay and has confirmed he wants to discuss a new deal with Gunners.

“It is definitely my preference to stay,” the German said at the launch of the club’s third kit.

“It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal. Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future.

“For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I’m back in London, we will sit down and discuss.”

It has been claimed that both Ozil and Sanchez are keeping in touch with regards to one another’s contract negotiations, but the former denied such reports.

“I was on vacation and did not think about anyone else,” he said when asked whether the two had spoken.

“I tried to clear my mind for myself. Obviously the player (Sanchez) has to think about his own future and that will be his own decision. It is something everyone has to respect.”