Ozil holds secret transfer talks with Fenerbahce – reports

Mesut Ozil: Has been linked with a move to Turkey

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil held talks with Turkish side Fenerbahce while on a short break in Istanbul, according to sensational reports in Turkey.

The Germany international reportedly spent 17 hours in Istanbul where he apparently met representatives from the Turkish Super Lig club.

Turkish newspaper Hurriyet claims Ozil met up with ‘important names’ from Fenerbahce to talk over a potential transfer.

The Arsenal star, who is a third-generation Turkish-German, has outlined his love for the club in the past and has spoken of his desire to play for Fenerbahce at some point in the future.

“In the future I want to wear a Fenerbahce shirt. It would be an honour,” he said earlier this year.

“Everyone knows I am a Fenerbahce fan.”

Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are out of contract in June 2018 and the Gunners are reportedly keen to tie them both down to new deals.

However, it’s thought the 28-year-old is looking to seal a contract worth a staggering £250,000-a-week.