Ozil, Lacazette, Suarez all get run-outs as Arsenal win in Dubai

An Arsenal team which included Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette came from behind to behind Al Nasr 3-2 in a friendly in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon.

Ozil, Lacazette, Bernd Leno, Denis Suarez and Shkodran Mustafi all started, with both Ozil and Lacazette playing 67 minutes of the victory.

While Unai Emery made five changes at half-time, both Ozil and Lacazette stayed on, while Suarex played the full 90 minutes ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

And things got of to a bad start when the hosts took the lead with a brilliant finish from Ronnie Fernandez from the edge of the area, curling the ball into the top corner on 14 minutes.

The Gunners though were level just before half-time when Suarez found Carl Jenkinson, whose shot hit the bar, but fell back to him to slam in the equaliser and on 72 minutes Tyreece John-Jules won the ball after pressing high, dummied and then rolled the ball into the far corner to make it 3-1.

Khaled Jalal (90) hit a late penalty to reduce the arrears for Al Nasr, but Arsenal hung on.