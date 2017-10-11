Ozil left embarrassed as no clubs willing to meet wage demands

Mesut Ozil is set to reduce his demands as no clubs have come forward for his services, a report claims.

The German international could leave Arsenal on a free next summer as his contract expires in 2018, having failed to agree a new deal with the Gunners.

However, according to The Sun, no club is willing to match his huge £330k-a-week wage demands, meaning Ozil’s representatives may have to reconsider the £250k-a-week offer Arsenal have reportedly tabled.

The 28-year-old was expecting a scramble for his signature when it looked like he was ready to move on.

Turkish side Besiktas are the only side to show serious interest though, the report claims, but they cannot afford the £17million-a-year Ozil is demanding.

Inter Milan are also monitoring the situation surrounding the former Real Madrid man, but even they are “unwilling” to offer more than he has already been offered by Arsenal.