Mourinho asks Man Utd hierarchy to start talks for Arsenal star

Mesut Ozil has expressed a desire to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United on a free next summer, according to reports.

The Sunday Mirror claim the 28-year-old will run down his current contract, which expires next summer, and believe Ozil’s representatives have already been in touch with United to start the potential deal.

Mourinho has remained an admirer of the German international, according to the same report, after he managed him during his time at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese manager is believed to have asked United’s hierarchy to begin ironing out a deal.

Arsene Wenger is keen to keep the midfielder at the Emirates, but Ozil’s wage demands of £250,000-a-week could prove to be a major stumbling block.

Rumours suggest Inter are interested in poaching the player too, but the German is keen on staying put in the Premier League.

In his autobiography, ‘Gunning for Greatness’, Ozil credited Mourinho for giving him the confidence to make an impact at Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid isn’t too big a move for you. Real Madrid is the only right move. Trust me. I’ll turn you into a regular player,” said Mourinho.

“And then all the doors will be open to you. You’ll be able to show the world what you’re capable of.

“And, believe me, that’s a huge amount.”