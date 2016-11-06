Ozil ready to commit to new Arsenal contract – reports

German midfielder Mesut Ozil is “getting closer” to signing a new deal with Premier League side Arsenal, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been in scintillating form this season for Arsene Wenger’s side, having scored seven goals already this campaign – including an incredible late individual strike in the 3-2 victory over Ludogorets on Tuesday.

The Germany international joined the Gunners in September 2013 in a £40million transfer from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

A club source told the Daily Mirror on Saturday night that the club “are getting closer” to agreeing a new contract with Ozil worth a reported £160,000-a-week for five years.

Ozil is now settled in London after being linked with moves away from the Emirates and the report in the Daily Mirror also claims that the summer signing of fellow countryman Shkodran Mustafi has helped persuade him to stay.

Ahead of Arsenal’s match with arch-rivals Tottenham, Wenger hailed Ozil and backed him to become a legend at the north London club.

“There are similarities with Bergkamp. I think he can become a legend – if he commits,” said the Frenchman.

“Dennis Bergkamp committed for a long period, played until he was 38.

“I wish we have ten more years of Ozil. That depends. To become a legend at the club you need to stay for a long time. If you stay two years, you would not be a legend.

“We work on it (the contract), we work on it.”