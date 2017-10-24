Ozil shortlists three destinations with January move off the table

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has stated he is only willing to leave the Gunners for one of three clubs, a report claims.

The German international is reportedly only willing to leave for Manchester United, Real Madrid or Barcelona, but Arsenal have not yet given up hope of tying him down to a new deal.

Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News claims that there are still issues to be ironed out in Ozil’s new contract, such as his demands for a 30 per cent wage hike and his desire to wear the No. 10 shirt.

Recent reports in the Daily Mirror had suggested that Ozil knew his time at the Emirates Stadium was coming to an end, and he had told teammates that he was going to join the Red Devils.

Kelly states that this is however untrue, and United have yet to show any interest in the German playmaker.

Additionally, he states that there is no chance of a January move, while a switch to Italy or Turkey does not interest the 29-year-old.

A source did admit though that Ozil remains close to his former Real boss Jose Mourinho, currently in charge at Old Trafford: “I know he is always in contact with Mourinho because he likes him. He thinks he is the best coach he ever played for. He has a special relationship with him.”