Ozil signs new deal as star tops Aubameyang to become top earner

Mesut Ozil has reportedly signed a new contract to remain at Arsenal until the summer of 2021.

The 29-year-old has less than six months remaining on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium and, for long perriods, looked likely to follow Alexis Sanchez out of the club in the summer.

However, it’s claimed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has showed Ozil of Arsenal’s intent and now BBC Sport’s David Ornstein claims that a deal was signed on Wednesday for the Germany international to become the club’s highest-paid player in the club’s history.

According to reports, Ozil’s new pay will see the player earn £350,000 a week before tax.

Arsene Wenger had always remained confident that Ozil would agree new terms at the club and hinted last week that the midfielder might put pen to paper.

“Our intention is to keep Ozil at the club,” Wenger said. “Hopefully, we will manage to do that very soon.

“I am not close enough to be optimistic but not far enough to be pessimistic.

“The vibe I get from his commitment, focus and desire, he behaves like someone who is ready to commit. After that, contract negotiations are what they are.

“But we aren’t close enough to tell you yes, he will stay.”

Ozil joined the Gunners from Real Madrid for £42.4m in the summer of 2013.

