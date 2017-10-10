Ozil to hold shock transfer talks as Arsenal man shortlists two clubs

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly open to the prospect of signing for Besiktas – with his agent poised to hold talks with the Turkish giants over a shock transfer.

The Gunners midfielder will be out of contract at the Emirates next summer and is able to negotiate a free transfer overseas from January 1.

Ozil has been linked with the a number of clubs, with it looking increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates next summer.

And reports in Turkey claim that Ozil has instructed his agent Dr Erkut Sogut to hold talks with Besiktas, with Fanatik reporting that the playmaker is open to the idea of playing in his motherland.

The Black Eagles have won successive league titles in Turkey and currently sit top of the Champions League Group G after two games and Ozil is set to have be impressed with Besiktas’ project.

The report also claims that Ozil is considering moving to Istanbul after getting married to Turkish actress and model Amine Gulse.

Furthermore, Fanatik claim that Besiktas are ‘growing in confidence’ they can land Ozil in January, with the Super Lig club emerging as the player’s second choice destination behind Manchester United.

The paper believe Ozil has made a move to Old Trafford – and a reunion with his former boss Jose Mourinho – his No 1 choice. But with United well stocked for attacking midfielders, it’s not yet known whether Mourinho will look to follow up on his initial interest in the Germany star.

But if the move to Old Trafford doesn’t materialise – expect Besiktas to make their move. They would prefer to land Ozil as a free agent next summer but will pay a fee to land him in January if the opportunity arises.