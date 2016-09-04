Ozil to re-open talks with Arsenal, reveals Los Angeles inspiration

Mesut Ozil has revealed he will restart negotiations over extending his Arsenal contract after talks were put on hold over the summer.

Ozil has two years remaining on his current deal and has been linked with a return to former club Real Madrid.

Arsenal allowed the 27-year-old time to concentrate on his performances for Germany at Euro 2016 but will be eager to tie down the attacking midfielder to a longer deal.

“I have a contract until 2018,” Ozil told German outlet Express.

“We have had discussions, but they were suspended for the European Championship.

“I wanted to focus at this time only on the national team. Now we look to continue the negotiations.”

When later discussing his future after Arsenal, Ozil went on to suggest he could move to the MLS towards the end of his career.

“In football, you can never say never. You don’t know what will happen. I had a good time in Germany. That was a lot of fun,” he said.

“Eventually [moving to MLS] could be an option. I have fun everywhere. My fans know that I like to spend my vacation in Los Angeles, because the city inspires me.”