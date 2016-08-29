Ozil ‘told me everything I wanted to know’ about Arsenal – Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi is set to join Arsenal this week, and he has revealed how Mesut Ozil convinced him to join the Gunners from Valencia.

Mustafi was part of the youth setup at both Hamburg and Everton, before becoming a first team regular at Sampdoria, and joined Valencia in 2014.

“I did not see Per for a long time because he quit international football but I talked to Mesut,” Mustafi told Sky Sports in Germany.

“He told me everything I wanted to know. Everything was positive, so I was convinced very fast. It did not take much.

The 24-year-old stated that Arsenal’s attractive style of football was another factor in his desire to join the club.

“I have always loved Arsenal, I like how they play here, it is not typical English.

“The game here is more like in Spain and with the German national team, keeping the ball on the grass, so it was easy to convince me.”

The German international will complete a move to North London for a fee rising up to £35million on a five-year deal, with another La Liga player to follow in Lucas Perez, as confirmed by Wenger on Saturday.

“We have bought two players, Mustafi and Perez. We had to work very hard to get signings done,” he said.

“We have no plans for anyone else now.”

Wenger has already signed young Japan striker Takuma Asano this summer, but he confirmed the 21-year-old was now expected to be loaned out having been denied a work permit.