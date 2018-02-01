Ozil snubbed big-name trio to sign new £435k a week Arsenal deal

Mesut Ozil is reported to have turned down a £435,000-a-week contract from China and interest from three European heavyweights to stay with Arsenal.

The Germany star was said to have been a major target for Guangzhou Evergrande, who were reportedly ready to pay the 29-year-old £22m-a-year.

The deal would have far exceeded his new contract at The Emirates, which is said to be worth £350,000-a-week, while the former Real Madrid man is also said to have snubbed Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona in order to stick with Arsenal.

Ozil would have been a free agent this summer but opted to stay with the Gunners after being impressed with their January transfer window additions – in particular the signing of former Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

