‘Ozil urging Arsenal to sign Germany teammate in January’

Mesut Ozil has told Arsenal he will be more likely to extend his contract if Julian Draxler arrives in January, according to reports.

Draxler, who was linked with Arsenal during his time at Schalke, appears set to leave current club Wolfsburg in the upcoming transfer window after falling out with the Bundesliga outfit.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, PSG are interested in the attacking midfielder, but Ozil is eager for Arsenal to sign the 23-year-old, who will reportedly cost around £30million.

Ozil and Draxler were part of the Germany squad which won the 2014 World Cup, and also played together at Euro 2016.

Arsenal are trying to tie down Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to new contracts, amid concerns the duo could run down the final 18 months of their current deals.