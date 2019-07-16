Pablo Hernandez concedes he wasn’t happy at Jansson sale

Pablo Hernandez insists all that matters is the here and now, despite acknowledging his disappointment at the sale of Pontus Jansson last week.

The Swedish centre-back wrapped up a £5.5million transfer, plus add-ons, last Monday night and quickly issued a statement thanking Leeds and his Elland Road team-mates for his time in West Yorkshire.

Hernandez admitted he was “not happy” with the departure of Jansson but the experienced Spaniard is hopeful that his void can be filled by other players – most notably new loan signing Ben White – with the 34-year-old insisting he focused on the future and not the past at Leeds.

“I lost a team-mate and a friend but this is football,” said Hernandez about Jansson’s departure during United’s tour of Australia, where they tackle Manchester United on Wednesday.

“This can happen. Teams change players. I have lived through this a lot of times in my career. This is football.

“Obviously this is a big loss for us but other players come. Obviously I am not happy because we lost him. But this is football.

“I don’t think too much about it. The most important thing now is the players who are here and who play for Leeds United next season.”

Hernandez is hopeful Leeds can push for promotion this term after explaining last season’s close-run failure.

United captain Liam Cooper, meanwhile, has given an honest response to Leeds’ decision to sell Jansson this summer.

