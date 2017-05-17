Pablo Hernandez gets new deal as Leeds announce retained list

Leeds United have submitted their retained list for the 2017/18 season to the English Football League, with Charlie Taylor being offered a new contract.

Taylor had recently being linked with a move away from the club, with West Brom one of the teams interested.

However, the West Yorkshire outfit announced on their official website that the full-back has been offered a two-year contract in line with EFL regulations. He has up until a month to accept the deal.

Leeds have also confirmed that midfielder Pablo Hernandez’s contract has been renewed for another season, along with new one-year deals for youngsters Tom Pearce and Eoghan Stokes.

Conor Shaughnessy and Romario Vieira have both extended their deals at Elland Road as well.

Current loan deals players that will return to their parent club:

Modou Barrow

Kyle Bartley

Matt Grimes

Alfonso Pedraza

Hadi Sacko

First team/under 23 players that will be released by Leeds once their contract expires:

Jordan Botaka

Alex Purver

Michael Taylor

Ross Turnbull

Jack Vann

Billy Whitehouse