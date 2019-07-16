Pablo Hernandez makes clear Leeds ambitions this season

Pablo Hernandez feels injury problems undermined Leeds’ efforts to win promotion last season – but the veteran playmaker is determined to right those wrongs this coming season.

Hernandez is among a squad of 16 United players to have flown out for the club’s pre-season tour of Australia which begins with Wednesday’s clash against Manchester United in Perth.

“We want to fight to get into the Premier League again,” said Hernandez, speaking in Perth.

“We need to be 100 per cent from the first day.

“We hope this season we don’t have too many problems with injuries because last year we had pretty bad luck in this part of the game.

“We work from the first day for this. We want to put 100 per cent in. We need all the players.

“Now we have two or three injured but we hope they come with the group for the start of the season.”

United captain Liam Cooper, meanwhile, has given an honest response to Leeds’ decision to sell his teammate Pontus Jansson this summer.