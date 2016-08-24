Palace agree deal to take Chelsea striker on loan – report

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea striker Loic Remy on loan, according to reports in France.

Remy has failed to even make the bench this season, and is completely out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

And according to Le 10 Sport, the France international will join Palace on a season-long loan deal, which the Eagles can make permanent at the end of the campaign for a fee of £10.3million.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a productive season under current Palace boss Alan Pardew when the pair worked together at Newcastle.

Pardew could pair Remy with Christian Benteke, who joined Palace for a club-record £32million from Liverpool last week.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for another striker to provide competition for Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi.

The Blues have appeared to give up in their pursuit of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, and are now reportedly eyeing Mario Mandzukic of Juventus.