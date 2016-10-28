Palace boss Pardew backs Liverpool to be title contenders

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew reckons Liverpool will be in contention for the Premier League title come the end of the campaign.

Liverpool are third in the standings heading into this weekend’s fixtures, level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal who sit above them.

Palace face the Reds on Saturday and, with Liverpool unbeaten in ten matches in all competitions, Pardew believes Jurgen Klopp’s men will be there or thereabouts this season.

“I think Liverpool always have great players in any era. There is a momentum and intensity about them – and no Europe is helping them,” he said.

“We have to focus on all the fantastic individuals they have. The way the league is panning out, you have to put Liverpool in contention for the title.

“They play high intensity and they’re quick to the ball, and that’s driven by the manager, but Brendan Rodgers’ team wasn’t too dissimilar.

“Liverpool will be looking for consistency now and if you catch them on the wrong day they can be very difficult.”