Egypt midfielder Sam Morsy is one of three Wigan players to be attracting interest from Premier League clubs, after Latics’ shock administration has led to speculation about some players’ future.

According to the Daily Star, Crystal Palace and Brighton are the two sides interested in Morsy, while Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping tabs on 18-year-old Joe Gelhardt. Defender Cedric Kipre is said to be a target for West Ham and Watford.

Morsy, 28, is the club captain and a popular figure at the DW. Since joining from Chesterfield in 2016, the tough-tackling defensive midfielder has made 149 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals.

Morsy was born in Wolverhampton but qualified to play for Egypt through his father and has gone one to make seven appearances for his country, including one at the World Cup in 2018. This experience will add to his credentials ahead of a possible move to the top flight.

Gelhardt, an academy graduate at Wigan, has made 17 first team appearances this season, scoring once. He is definitely one for the future.

Kipre, a Leicester City player in his youth days, joined Wigan from Motherwell in 2017 and has played 64 times for Paul Cook’s men. He is valued at just £1m so could be a tidy piece of business for any bottom-half Premier League club.