Palace chairman paints bleak outlook over Sakho deal chances

Liverpool have priced Crystal Palace out of a permanent deal for Mamadou Sakho, chairman Steve Parrish has admitted.

The France defender caught the eye during his loan stint at Selhurst Park having joined in January and he played a major role in helping the Eagles escape relegation after their early-season struggles.

Palace had expressed their interest in making the move permanent this summer, but such has been Sakho’s performances, the Reds are now looking at a £30million fee for the defender.

That is seemingly well beyond what Palace are prepared to spend and their chairman Parrish has admitted he is not optimistic.

“I think that is going to be a very difficult one for us to do,” Parish said. “I think Liverpool want a big number for him.

“That is a tough one to make happen on a permanent basis. We need to look at the budgets and be realistic.”

Parrish’s immediate concern, however, is finding a replacement for Sam Allardyce, with the former England boss having left at the end of the season.

Sakho, meanwhile, has been linked with a number of clubs in France and Italy, while reports suggest the player could be used as a makeweight in any Liverpool deal for £50m-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.