Crystal Palace are reportedly looking at Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso as a potential replacement for out-of-contract star Patrick van Aanholt.

Dutchman Van Aanholt is one of a several Eagles players whose deals run out at Selhurst Park at the end of the current season.

Though the club hope the popular left-back remains, there is strong interest in Alonso as an alternative. Marseille’s Jordan Amavi also being tracked, as per the report in the Daily Mail.

Alonso has fallen out of favour at Chelsea this season after the big-money arrival of Ben Chilwell.

Indeed, the 29-year-old has not featured since being subbed at half-time when they were 3-0 down at West Brom in September.

There were reports the disgruntled Spaniard then tried to watch the second half of that match on the team bus. That prompted a furious reaction from Lampard and has led to Alonso’s absence.

Palace are looking to capitalise on a good start to the season, with contract talks to be held with a number of key men.

Midfielder Jairo Riedewald is likely to be the first to re-sign this week, Discussions are also ongoing with Scott Dann, Vicente Guaita, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell and Van Aanholt.

The Eagles are back in action a week on Monday when they head to Burnley.

Villa join Palace in hunt for Benfica starlet

Aston Villa have thrown their names into the hat alongside Crystal Palace in the race to sign a rising Portuguese sensation, according to reports.

Villa have made it a mission to sign players at the younger end of their careers in recent times.

That approach was clearly evident in the summer. All three of their major outfield signings (Matty Cash, Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins) are under the age of 25.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are operating at the other end of the spectrum with regards to the profile of their squad.

Roy Hodgson has fielded a starting eleven with an average of of at least 29 on seven occasions this campaign.

With an aging squad at his disposal, the club’s need for a youthful injection is arguably greater than ever.

One such solution could come in the form of Benfica’s Portuguese starlet, Fabio Baptista. Read more…