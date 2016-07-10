Palace close on Benteke after ‘agreeing terms with Liverpool man’

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke has reportedly agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace – despite the two clubs yet to agree on a fee.

According to the Daily Mirror, Benteke is desperate to leave Liverpool and has therefore agreed a salary and contract length with Palace.

BENTEKKERS agrees personal terms with Crystal Palace ahead of Selhurst Park switchhttps://t.co/VslVlBfQ6r pic.twitter.com/6B7kByxFC2 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 10, 2016

The hope is that a move could be completed this week, although the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee.

Liverpool understandably would like to recoup much of the £32.5m fee they paid for Benteke last summer, and while Palace’s opening bid of £25million was rejected, they are thought to be mulling over a second offer as the Reds wait to see if anyone ups that approach.

With Andros Townsend, Bakary Sako, Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha, Benteke would be confident of the type of service from wide areas on which he thrives.

Benteke’s time at Liverpool has been disappointing, with Brendan Rodgers insisting that the striker could fit into his style, before largely disproving that claim.