Palace complete late £9m deal for Norway hitman Sorloth

Crystal Palace signed striker Alexander Sorloth from Danish side FC Midtjylland for a reported £9m late on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in 26 games this season, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract..

“It’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League,” said Sorloth. “I’ve dreamt about this since I was six.

“It’s a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players.”

Sorloth will wear the number nine shirt at Selhurst Park.