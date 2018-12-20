Palace confident of bringing back Chelsea outcast in January

Crystal Palace are confident of signing Victor Moses from Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Moses was given a new lease of life under Antonio Conte, who reinvented him as a right wing-back in Chelsea‘s title-winning season of 2016-17. However, the Nigerian has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri, and is yet to start a Premier League or Europa League match this season.

According to the Evening Standard, Palace want to re-sign the player who came through their academy before making 69 first team appearances between 2007 and 2010.

Wolves and West Ham are also monitoring Moses’ situation, with Sarri happy to let the 28-year-old leave in January. However, it is understood that Moses would rather return to his former club.

Roy Hodgson is looking for reinforcements at Selhurst Park with Palace lingering just three points above the relegation zone. With only six players having scored in the league for the side this season, Moses is seen as an option to add further quality to their attacking line.