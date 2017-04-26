Palace v West Ham for ‘Plan B’ defender as Sakho value soars

Crystal Palace have identified an alternative transfer option to Mamadou Sakho after the on-loan Liverpool defender’s market value skyrocketed.

The France international’s performances at Selhurst Park has seen Sam Allardyce’s men rise up the league, banishing fears of relegation.

The Palace boss has made no secret of his desire to sign Sakho on a permanent deal, but his starring role in the team has, however, added millions to his asking price.

Liverpool had placed a £20million price tag on the defender in the January transfer window, but clubs were unwilling to risk signing a player who had not played a senior game all season.

Palace failed to negotiate a clause in the loan deal to make the move permanent and now Jurgen Klopp will be asking for a fee closer to £25million this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

With the price and interest in Sakho mounting, Allardyce has turned his attentions to additional options, the Daily Mirror report, and could turn to Lamine Kone – a man he signed for Sunderland just over a year ago.

The 28-year-old joined the Black Cats in January 2016 and played a key role in their escape from relegation under Allardyce last season.

He and Sunderland have been less fortunate this season and look all-but-certain to be a Championship club next season.

Now Allardyce will be looking to raid his old side again for Kone, after signing Patrick van Aanholt from the Mackems in January.

He will, however, face competition from a list of Premier League clubs, including West Ham. Everton could also return for the man they were heavily linked with last summer.