Crystal Palace join Leicester, Newcastle in hunt for Liverpool loanee

Crystal Palace have reportedly joined Premier League rivals Leicester and Newcastle in the hunt for a centre-back who spent last season on loan at Liverpool.

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Reds after signing on loan from Bundesliga outfit Schalke. Jurgen Klopp desperately needed defensive recruits after season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. The Reds also saw back-up defender Joel Matip go down for the campaign.

Despite performing fairly well in his time at Anfield, Liverpool decided against a permanent deal. But that has not stopped numerous other Premier League clubs making a move for the 21-year-old.

Kabak looks certain to move on this summer after Schalke were relegated last term. Indeed, Der Westen (via Sport Witness) states the player has already returned to his club after Turkey’s Euro 2020 exit.

The centre-back is considered too expensive to try and keep on by Schalke, with the club looking for buyers.

Der Westen states that both Palace and Leicester have a chance of landing the player. However, there is no mention of Steve Bruce’s Newcastle, despite their previous links.

Kabak is currently valued at around €25m (£21.4m), although that price may drop a bit to get a deal done.

Palace target heading for Serie A exit

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey is reported to have decided he will definitely leave Juventus this summer after reports from Italy claimed the Welshman already has two firm approaches on the table to consider.

The former Arsenal man’s future is back under the spotlight after a difficult spell in Turin with the Old Lady. In and out the side, there are growing claims that Juventus are ready to cash in on a player they signed on a free.

Ramsey has sent a reminder to Premier League audiences of his qualities. Working tirelessly for Wales, he has caught the eye at Euro 2020 with his eye for a goal.

And with Ramsey sending some reminders of his qualities at Euro 2020, it seems the player too has hinted he’s ready to leave Juve.

While Arsenal are reported to be among those considering a move, Ramsey has also been linked with Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham.

And Il Bianconero claims Ramsey has two concrete offers on the table from both the Toffees and the Hammers.

Everton are seeking more goals from their midfield next season. West Ham, meanwhile, are seeking a replacement for Jesse Lingard following his return to Manchester United.

They claim Ramsey will wait until after Wales’ interest at Euro 2020 concludes before deciding on the approaches. Either way, the article claims he has decided to quit Juventus this summer and return to the Premier League.