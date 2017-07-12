Palace lead Newcastle and Everton in race for versatile Ajax star

Crystal Palace are reportedly confident that the Frank De Boer factor can help them beat Newcastle and Everton in the £9million race to sign Jairo Riedewald.

The versatile Ajax man is reportedly keen to test himself in the Premier League and his reported £9million price tag is unlikely to deter his suitors.

And the Daily Mirror say Reidewald, who can play as a centre-back, left-back and also a defensive midfielder, is most likely to sign for the Eagles due to the De Boer connection.

The recently-appointed Palace boss gave Reidewald his first-team debut at Ajax in 2013 and later likened him to Dutch legend Frank Rijkaard.

It’s believed the Holland international, 20, would be keen to resume his relationship with De Boer and finally see the Eagles end their long wait to make a summer signing. You can check out all the done deals in the Premier League here.

But should Riedewald move to Selhurst Park, it will be another huge transfer blow to Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, who has expressed his frustrations at his failure to make transfer inroads this summer.

Palace are also keen on snapping up one of England’s under-20 World Cup winners – goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

He was part of the Young Lions squad that triumphed in South Korea last month.

Palace will have to pay a training compensation fee to land the 20 year-old after he turned down a new deal at Reading.