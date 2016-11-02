Palace ‘leading Liverpool and Arsenal’ in pursuit of ‘next Nasri’

Crystal Palace are said to be ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for Marseille teenager Maxime Lopez, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has been dubbed by the French press as the ‘next Nasri’, and the midfielder is attracting interest from England as a result.

Palace believe that they will be able to secure the services of Lopez, albeit temporarily, by making a loan bid for the player.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool have been credited with interest as they have watched the player’s development, according to a report in the Daily Star.

However, it is believe only the South Londoners have shown serious intent to bring Lopez to the No. 10 to the Premier League.

New Marseille boss Rudi Garcia has shown faith in Lopez, selecting him to start for the first time in a Ligue 1 match during Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Bordeaux at the Stade Velodrome.

“He played a great match,” team-mate Florian Thauvin said about Lopez after the game, to La Provence.

“It’s not a surprise for me. We know his qualities. He’s a very good player and has a very bright future. He was able to show everyone the extent of his talents.”