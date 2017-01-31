Palace make late attempt to beat rivals to Liverpool outcast

Crystal Palace have emerged as favourites to sign Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho, according to reports.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has been frozen out at Anfield and has been linked with the likes of Swansea, Sunderland and West Ham.

However, it was Southampton who emerged as the most likely suitors for the former PSG star, despite denials from Saints boss Claude Puel last week.

However, with Jose Fonte having been sold to West Ham and with Virgil van Dijk facing a spell on the sidelines, a move for Sakho could still be on the cards.

However, Saints only want a loan option and with Liverpool keen to sell, it is Palace who could steal everyone’s thunder by swooping for the player.

It’s claimed, however, Liverpool are holding out for £20million for the player and Palace will only strike a deal if they can significantly reduce the asking price.

Crystal Palace are determined to strengthen their squad as they fight against relegation, having completed the signing of Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland.

Olympiakos midfielder Luka Milivojevic is due to have a medical ahead of a £12.5m move and the Eagles have also made an enquiry for Brentford striker Scott Hogan.