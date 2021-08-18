Palace ready to meet demands for Celtic star as pundit issues warning

Crystal Palace are reportedly emerging as the frontrunners to sign Odsonne Edouard after showing a willingness to meet the Celtic star’s lofty wage demands.

The Frenchman is available for around £15m this summer as he has just one year left on his contract. Having scored 84 goals in 174 appearances for Celtic, he is a good value for money signing for many sides in England’s top flight. Indeed, a number of them have been keen.

Brendan Rodgers, who signed Edouard during his time in charge of the Parkhead outfit, appeared to quite serious on acquiring him once more.

However, Leicester opted to sign Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg instead, ending the club’s interest in other striking options.

Arsenal have also been linked this summer. But it is Southampton and Brighton who have most recently been in the running for Edouard’s signature.

However, Edouard’s lofty £85,000 a week wage demands are seen as a problem for the south-coast sides.

But the Daily Telegraph writes that is a package the Eagles are willing to meet, or at least negotiate on.

Indeed, new boss Patrick Vieira is looking to add more goals to his squad with Jean Philippe-Mateta and Christian Benteke his only options. The pair spent most of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea in the pockets of the Blues rearguard.

But the forceful running and strength of Edouard would give Palace’s attack new impetus.

His potential arrival at Selhurst Park would be a massive coup for Vieira. He is currently relying on talisman Wilfried Zaha to carry his side to a tenth successive top-flight season.

Charlie Nicholas wants Edouard sold

Scottish pundit Charlie Nicholas, meanwhile, claims it’s vital the Hoops sell Edouard this summer.

With his contract now having just over 10 months left, he claims it’s vital they don’t lose such a big asset for nothing.

He wrote in his Daily Express column: “Celtic can’t afford to let Odsonne Edouard run down his contract until next summer.

“He’s worth far too much money and Parkhead chiefs need to cut a deal.

“They have to speak to interested clubs to see if a transfer can be thrashed out.

“Edouard is in a strong bargaining position and he knows he can sit tight and leave on a free.

“Even if the Frenchman is sold before that, he could easily ask for a cut of the deal.

“It is a tough one for Celtic. Edouard clearly isn’t firing on all cylinders, although he did score against Hearts at the weekend.

“Celtic need to take control of the situation. It might mean dropping their asking price but they have to get something out of it.”

