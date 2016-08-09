Palace midfielder ‘committed to club’ despite losing captaincy

Crystal Palace midfielder Mile Jedinak stated he has no desire to leave the South London club despite having the captaincy stripped from him by Alan Pardew.

The Australian international has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, with Hull City reportedly interested in the player.

Scott Dann is the man who will take the armband for Palace, but Jedinak insisted he will not let the decision affect his performances for the Eagles.

“My commitment is to Palace,” Jedinak told Fox Sports.

“I’m a Palace player. I’ve not been told otherwise by anybody and until then you remain committed.

“At this time of the season there’s a lot of speculation but I just remain true to myself and keep my head down and not remain muddled with anything.”

The 32-year-old admitted he was shocked at Pardew’ decision to remove him of being captain, after leading the side to an FA Cup final.

“I was surprised, obviously. When you do a job with full commitment, it’s never nice,” Jedinak said.

“You give your all to the task and hopefully that’s enough but sometimes things get taken out of your hands and one way or another you have to accept it and get on with it and focus on the task at hand.”