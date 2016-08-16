Palace nearer to Benteke despite seeing new £30m bid rejected

Liverpool have rejected a fresh bid of £30million from Crystal Palace for Christian Benteke – but the deal could still happen if the Eagles restructure the terms of the deal.

Alan Pardew’s side are understood to have offered Liverpool £23million up front, with a further £7million in add-ons, with the Reds looking to get closer to the £30million up front.

However, it is believed the two clubs are continuing to negotiate over a deal with Palace keen to get the Belgian signed amid reports Everton are circling following speculation over Romelu Lukaku’s future. West Brom are also reported to be monitoring developments, though their interest is likely to hinge on whether Saido Berahino.

Benteke has already made it known he is keen to make the switch to Selhurst Park and reports earlier in the summer suggested he had already agreed terms with the club. An offer of £25million was rejected earlier this summer but it was long expected Palace would revive negotiations.

Benteke, 25, needs to leave Anfield to revive his career.

Having been signed by Brendan Rodgers for £32.5million last summer, his days have been numbered since Jurgen Klopp took over.

Once Rodgers left, the shift in tactics by Klopp never suited Benteke and he was a rare starter. On those occasions he was given a chance his was bereft of confidence.

But Liverpool know he is a quality international striker who could excel elsewhere in the Premier League, playing a style of football more suited to his strengths.

Pardew believes he is the man to get him firing again and is desperate for new recruits following an opening day defeat and the £25million sale of Yannick Bolasie to Everton.

Klopp has made it known that despite Benteke being out of favour, he’d rather keep talent than sell ‘gifts’ to his rivals.

As the transfer deadline draws closer, clubs desperate for reinforcements and players desperate for first team football will grow increasingly anxious.

Despite the rejection of Palace’s latest offer, it would appear the clubs are edging closer to a deal although West Bromwich Albion are also monitoring the situation.