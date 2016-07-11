Palace ‘put £28m price tag on Bolasie to ward off rivals’

Crystal Palace have reportedly put a £28m price tag on Yannick Bolasie after several Premier League clubs registered an interest in the winger.

The 27-year-old is highly thought of at Selhurst Park but after Andros Townsend arrived from Newcastle United in a £13m deal recently, his future at the club looks uncertain.

Everton, Tottenham and West Ham are among those interested but the Daily Mail claims Palace are determined to keep their man and are not entertaining any offers for less than £20m.

However, sources close to TEAMtalk suggest the winger is very much set to leave Selhurst Park this summer, with his fee likely to be nearer the £16million mark.

The Mail, however, claims that talks have been held between Bolasie and interested clubs but Palace’s steep asking price is scaring off potential suitors, with the south London club keen for Bolasie to remain at the club and Palace boss Alan Pardew under no pressure to sell.

Bolasie has been with Palace since 2012 and scored 12 goals in 132 league appearances, including six goals in 31 appearances in all competitions last season as Palace reached the FA Cup final for the first time since 1990.

The DR Congo international has been a stand-out performer for Palace in recent seasons as they secured their status as a Premier League club once again and he only signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract last September.

Everton are understood to be another team interested in the winger but it is believed that Bolasie would prefer to stay in London.