Palace set to beat Stoke to land Dutch defensive target

Crystal Palace have beaten Stoke to the signing of Bruno Martins Indi from Porto, according to Sky Sports.

The Dutchman had spent last season on loan with the Potters and was expected to complete a permanent transfer to Staffordshire this summer.

However, it now seems that new Palace manager, Ronald de Boer, has managed to persuade his fellow countryman to change his plans and move to London.

The centre-back was a key fixture in Mark Hughes’ side last season, making 35 league appearances as Stoke finished 13th, just one place above Crystal Palace.

A clause in the loan deal would have allowed the Potters to make the move permanent but it expired on July 1, allowing the Eagles to swoop in and complete a deal.

Martins Indi is now expected to travel to Selhurst Park where he will agree personal terms and have a medical ahead of his proposed move.