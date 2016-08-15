Palace set to ‘make contact’ for Newcastle outcast Sissoko

Crystal Palace are looking to move for Newcastle United’s Moussa Sissoko after losing Yannick Bolasie to Everton.

The Guardian claims that the Eagles will make formal contact for the player in the coming days as Alan Pardew has been promised the funds to secure a replacement for Bolasie.

Sissoko has not been involved in either of Newcastle’s opening two Championship games despite being back training, and it is understood to be a matter of time before the Frenchman leaves the club.

He has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Juventus and Real Madrid, and admitted that a move to the Spanish capital would be a dream.

He told L’Equipe: “That’s flattering. Who would not be flattered by the interest of the best clubs in the world?

“It’s simple – when you are young and you start playing football, your dream is to become a professional and play for a club like Real or Manchester United.

“I have worked my way up and if a club like Real comes to me, it will be something huge. It is difficult to reject a club like Real, although you still have to think carefully to make the best decision possible.

“[Being coached by Zinedine Zidane] could be something fantastic, but that is not the case today.

“Everyone knows Zidane, his career, the man he is and the coach he is becoming. This is a great person in the world of football.”

Alan Pardew has worked with Sissoko at Newcastle, and is understood to have made him his primary target for replacing Bolasie, after rumours Palace had a loan bid for Ashley Young rejected.

Manager Rafael Benitez made it clear that Sissoko would not be allowed to turn his back on Newcastle.

“We can’t wait until the end [of the window] so we have to be sure he is training well and he’s ready,” said Benitez on Saturday.

“If somebody comes in with the right offer for us and for everybody, fine. If not he has to carry on. He is a professional and he has a contract.”