Palace ‘standing by’ Pardew despite poor run of results

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to stand by manager Alan Pardew, despite the club’s recent form, which has seen them lose their previous five Premier League games.

The Eagles suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City last weekend, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone ahead of their must-win game against Swansea City. The Swans are yet to register a home victory this season as they remain at the foot of the league table.

Pardew, along with chairman Steve Parish is believed to have met up with co-owners David Blitzer and Josh Harris where he received full backing ahead of the significant few weeks at the club.

The out-of-form side enjoyed a strong September, picking up three wins against Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Sunderland, before drawing with Everton. However, a disappointing run of form has seen them plummet down the table increasing pressure on Pardew’s job.

Another issue that the 55-year-old will have to resolve, is the ability to keep a clean sheet. Palace have conceded 21 goals in 12 league games this season, with nine of them coming from a set piece.

After the test at the Liberty Stadium, Palace welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park a week later before a trip to fellow league strugglers, Hull City. Results need to start improving within the next few weeks as they face difficult challenges at home to Manchester United and Chelsea before Christmas.