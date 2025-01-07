Club sources have updated TEAMtalk on Crystal Palace’s position when it comes to the future of club captain Marc Guehi, who continues to be heavily linked with a return to his old club Chelsea.

The Selhurst Park outfit are seeing an upturn in form under German manager Oliver Glasner and are looking forward to a positive second half of the season.

However, Guehi is of real interest to Chelsea, who are weighing up the option of a bid this month. But sources at Palace have been clear they do not intend to sell the England international this month and the asking price to do so would be representative of one of the best defenders in the league.

Newcastle saw an £80 million bid rejected in the summer and it’s been stated by sources that they have not seen a reason for that value to change during this window. Indeed, Guehi has 18 months left on his current deal and Palace are still working to tie him to a new contract.

They will not make any rash decisions until the summer and will only entertain offers that match their expectations this month. They have laughed off suggestions that a deal could be done for around £50m.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been clear in conversations with his recruitment team that Guehi is the perfect profile for his side and the Italian is very keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Sources have also stated that the 24-year-old would welcome a move back to the club where he started his career. He has strong relationships with people at Chelsea and would be very open to joining The Blues, should Palace find an agreement with Chelsea.

Chelsea have also considered recalling Trevoh Chalobah, who is on loan at Palace, and there is a possibility he is used as leverage in any talks. Chalobah would be happy to return to his boyhood club but is also settled and enjoying playing regularly for The Eagles this season.

READ MORE ➡️ 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

Latest Chelsea news: Blues leading Mainoo chase / Maresca eyes Argentine sensation

Chelsea are ‘leading the race’ to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo should he leave Old Trafford, according to a bombshell report.

The talented 19-year-old has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract as things stand but there is uncertainty over whether he will sign an extension.

According to Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail, Man Utd have ‘reached a stalemate in contract talks with Mainoo’s representatives, alerting Europe’s top clubs to the fact he could be sold this month or at the end of the season.’

And the report claims that ‘Chelsea are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old if he cannot agree new terms at Old Trafford’.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are working hard on the signing of River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono – a player regarded as one of the world’s best upcoming young stars – with sources revealing to us the potential timeline of a deal and the costs required of a deal to bring the teenager to Stamford Bridge.

IN FOCUS – Best academy product to bring back to Chelsea?