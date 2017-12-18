Palace star Zaha emerges as top target for London rivals

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has reportedly emerged as a shock transfer target for Chelsea.

The former Manchester United winger helped dismantle the Blues earlier this season with a superb display in a 2-1 win for the Eagles’ first three points of the season.

And under former England boss Roy Hodgson, he has seen a real upturn in form this term, proven with another well-taken strike in Palace’s 3-0 weekend win at Leicester.

And according to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been wowed by the 25-year-old’s outstanding form.

Conte is said to be on the look out for a new attacking options, particularly with his side struggling for goals in recent outings, and Zaha is on his list of potential January targets.

The Ivory Coast forward, who has also been strongly linked with Tottenham and Arsenal in the past, failed to shine during his short spell at United.

He was loaned to Cardiff and then back to Palace during David Moyes and Louis van Gaal’s reigns at Old Trafford.