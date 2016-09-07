Palace striker Benteke resisted China offer before Liverpool exit

Christian Benteke rejected a £45million move an unnamed Chinese Super League club before joining Crystal Palace from Liverpool, it has been claimed.

The Belgian struggled to establish himself during what turned out to be his solitary year at Anfield before making a £32million switch to Crystal Palace last month, but JOE.co.uk claims Liverpool could have had received a far greater sum had he opted to follow many other high-profile stars in making the move to China.

Benteke, who became Palace’s record signing, is believed to have been unwilling to step out of the limelight of Europe’s top competitions so relatively early in his career.

Recent investment in the Chinese Super League has seen it become a big attraction to players, with Ramires, Hulk, Graziano Pelle, Demba Ba, and Alex Teixeira all among those who have headed east so far.